Scarborough on Capitol Riot: ‘We Can Draw the Analogies with ‘the Rise of Hitler’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday likened President Donald Trump to Hitler. This comes in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol by a group of Trump supporters.

According to Scarborough, “we can draw the analogies” with “the rise of Hitler” because both leaders were supported by businesses for the good of their bottom lines.

“You know Ed Luce, you know your history much better than I do, but during the rise of Hitler —you know, by the way, we can draw the analogies as far as we can talk about this being 1933. We can do that,” Scarborough began. “A lot of businesses, a lot of German corporations saw Hitler as a clown. They backed him because they thought he was going to be a bulwark against communism, against the rise of communism across Europe, socialism. We’ve seen a lot of businesses, a lot of CEOs, a lot of the world’s richest people, a lot of America’s richest people back Donald Trump — and back him because it was good for their bottom line.”

He continued, “I’m wondering whether the business community, whether these richest Americans, whether the chamber of commerce, whether others are going to step up and actually condemn this fascism, condemn this fascist violence and actually hold accountable those who tried to subvert American democracy by spreading lies that every business leader knows was a lie and knows inspired these riots.”

