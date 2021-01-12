Crenshaw on Opposing Impeachment: Incitement to Violence Couldn’t Be Legally Proven Against Trump in This Case

On Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said he opposes impeaching President Donald Trump because he thinks doing so would divide the country further and also because incitement to violence is “a very hard legal standard to prove. There’s no way it could be proven in a court of law in this particular case.”

Crenshaw said that there are two reasons he opposes impeachment, “One is to simply lower the temperature. The second is if you’re going to accuse somebody of incitement of violence, that’s a very hard legal standard to prove. There’s no way it could be proven in a court of law in this particular case. And you know, barring that — and then, again, the fact that we’ve only got ten days left, and the priority that we need to be engaging in is unifying the country, not escalating things further. These are all pretty good reasons, I think, to not vote for impeachment. Again, I don’t want to say that he’s blameless for this.”

