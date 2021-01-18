Azar: New York, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin ‘Failing’ Vaccine Rollout by Micromanaging

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said that New York, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin have “micromanaged” their vaccine rollouts and said those states are “failing and they’re just looking for somebody else to blame here, let’s be honest about it.”

Azar stated [relevant remarks begin around 3:45] that the federal government can’t run the vaccine rollout from Washington, “Look how bad it is in places like New York and Michigan and Minnesota and Wisconsin where the governors have micromanaged it from the state capital. I mean, imagine what would have happened if we tried to micromanage this from Washington or from Atlanta and the CDC. … And most governors are doing a great job. And most governors, over 70% of our governors would tell you, Democrat and Republican, that this is going well, they’re working well with us, it’s the natural scale-up. You’ve got some governors who are, frankly, the ones who are failing, who have administered 50% or less of the vaccines that have been shipped to them, that’s places like Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan. They’re failing and they’re just looking for somebody else to blame here, let’s be honest about it.”

