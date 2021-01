During MSNBC’s Inauguration coverage on Wednesday, host Brian Williams previewed the first press briefing of the Biden administration by stating that it will be “a shock to witness a fact-based White House briefing in that briefing room.”

Williams said, “It’s going to be a shock to witness a fact-based White House briefing in that briefing room. But we’ll boldly go there tonight.”

