CNN’s King: Biden ‘Respects’ the Office, Democracy, and Tradition

During CNN’s Inauguration coverage on Wednesday, CNN Chief National Correspondent and host John King stated that President Joe Biden’s swearing-in is “a person who respects the office and respects democracy and respects tradition” becoming president.

King said, “It was two weeks ago today that supporters of this president, carrying his flag and wearing his hat and wearing other hateful, hateful messages on their clothing stormed that building, stormed that building because they believed the president’s lies. That’s not excusing their conduct. Dozens of them have been arrested and will face the authorities, but that is the final legacy of Donald Trump. He challenged the very system that made him president four years ago, he tried to ignore and defy in the end, and the system survived that. And today, Joe Biden, a person who respects the office and respects democracy and respects tradition, will become the president.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett