Cotton: Rioting on Wednesday Proves Antifa Violence Isn’t Due to Trump

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to the riots in some cities on Wednesday by stating, “I remember the media and the Democrats blaming all this Antifa violence on Donald Trump” and that the violence on Wednesday disproves that.

Cotton said, “I remember the media and the Democrats blaming all this Antifa violence on Donald Trump. And yet here we have Joe Biden in the White House and Antifa is still rampaging in the streets of Portland and Seattle and Denver. This proves a point I made months ago, proves the point I made two weeks ago, is that when you have a mob using violence for political ends, it doesn’t matter what slogan they’re chanting or what flag they’re waving. They have to be met with force.”

He added, “Again, these mobs that we see on the streets of Seattle and Portland and Denver that represent Antifa, which I guess maybe is not just an idea as some Democrats have said. Ultimately, what they want is to overthrow America.”

