Dick Morris: ‘Democrats Are the Most Vicious Winners There Are’

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris sounded off on the Democrats’ handling of the GOP’s 2020 presidential election challenge and the fallout from the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Morris told host John Catsimatidis that the United States is becoming akin to Russia, where he noted “political speech is absolutely punished.” He went on to say that Democrats have been “vicious winners” for trying to silence those who claim there was voter fraud.

“This is unbelievable. We’re not quite what China is yet, but we’re probably about where Russia is, where political speech is absolutely punished. What they did is they worked on trying to make it an act of insurrection, as they call it, to say that this election was less than honest. And once they create that predicate, they can then go after everybody as being insurrectionists or seditious. And it’s unbelievable. There’s actually talk of removing Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley from the Senate because of their ‘outrageous’ claim that the election was not as it was reported; that the electoral vote should have been contested. And then you have Rudy Giuliani, who is not allowed to practice law, according to their definition because when he advocates for honest elections, he’s being seditious.“

“And I think the key fallacy is that they can go after whoever they want, but they are not going to be able to go after the 47 percent of the country that voted for Trump, at least,” he continued, saying Democrats are “pretending” Trump supporters have no rights.

“They’re … persecuting [Trump] for anything they can find. The Democrats are the most vicious winners there are. And it really is like the reign of terror,” Morris later added.

