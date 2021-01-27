CNN’s Camerota: ‘Remember When Republicans Cared About a Police Officer Being Killed?’

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota said, “remember when Republicans cared about a police officer being killed?” Wednesday on her morning show “New Day.”

Speaking to CNN political analyst Margaret Talev, Camerota said, “Margaret, remember when Republicans cared about a police officer being killed? Remember their outrage at Antifa when there’s violence? Remember the hearings that they held for, you know, the better part of a year, after Benghazi? I mean, the idea that they’re not talking about Officer Brian Sicknick, that they aren’t demanding somebody be charged for that, as far as we know, no one has been charged yet for that officer’s death.”

She added, “I was so struck, Margaret, by something that former Ambassador Nikki Haley said yesterday, said on Monday, I should say. She was talking about the victim here, but the victim, as she sees it in the insurrection, is Donald Trump.”

