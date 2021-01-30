Cassidy: Biden Policies, Executive Orders Threaten Economy — ‘No Wonder They Want Generous Stimulus Checks Because Everyone’s Going to Be Unemployed’

During an appearance on Saturday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Cavuto Live,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) criticized President Joe Biden’s early-term executive orders, which could have a direct impact on job numbers.

He also voiced his opposition to calls to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. According to the Louisiana Republican lawmaker, such efforts could be the impetus for more stimulus payments.

“I think the problem comes from his policy. I’ve never seen an administration start off deciding to kill jobs. Let’s kill 11,000 Keystone XL jobs like that. By the way, those are folks who don’t make their money on a Zoom call. They make their money getting calluses and packing a lunch. Those jobs are gone. Let’s raise the minimum wage to $15. That restaurant just barely hanging on, now closes completely entirely forever because their fixed overhead went up so much in the middle of a pandemic. This is the most anti-jobs program I’ve ever seen. No wonder they want generous stimulus checks because everyone’s going to be unemployed. The best stimulus check is a paycheck — and that’s what we should be focused on, not just putting out all these dollars for people that have been made unemployed by federal government policies.”

