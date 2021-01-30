Schumer: We Have to Address Issues Like D.C. Statehood, Automatic Voter Registration, We’ll Get ‘Big, Bold Change’ ‘No Matter What’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that Democrats must tackle issues like “improving our democracy. Making D.C. a state, automatic voter registration,” and vowed Democrats will get “big, bold change” “no matter what.” He also commented on the possibility of abolishing the filibuster by stating, “failure is not an option. We must create change.”

Schumer said, “Well, Rev., we have one goal: big, bold change in America. We would like the Republicans to join us in some of those things at least, and maybe they will. But we are going to get that change no matter what. We cannot — there is such a demand, three huge issues we have to do: climate, huge issue facing the country, racial and economic inequality, which has gotten worse, not better, which demands change and justice in a big, bold way, and improving our democracy. Making D.C. a state, automatic voter registration, getting rid of Citizens United, all the things embodied in H.R. 1, which the House passed and McConnell would block up, but we’re going to fight to pass it in the Senate. That’s why we’ve made it S 1. So, climate, racial inequality, economic inequality, and democracy, improving our democracy, letting people vote much more easily, dealing with D.C. and Puerto Rican statehood, dealing with bad money that flows in. The John Lewis Act, undoing the horrible decisions the court made, which defanged the Voting Rights Act, and that’s why Republicans have gotten away with taking people’s right away to vote for the last four years.”

Host Al Sharpton then asked, “What about the filibuster?”

Schumer responded, “Well, as I’ve said, we will find a way to do big, bold change. And our caucus will sit down and figure it out, but failure is not an option. We must create change.”

