Clyburn: Trump Is a Risk — ‘He Should Not Get Intelligence Briefings at All’

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump should not receive classified intelligence briefings because he was a “risk.”

Anchor Joy Reid asked, “Do you agree with the other thing that President Biden said, that Trump should not be getting intel briefings? Are you concerned the former president may sell U.S. intelligence or use it improperly? Do you think he should be denied intelligence briefings?”

Clyburn said, “I do believe he’s an intelligence risk. We saw it time and time again. Any time you would accept Putin’s views over the views of your own intelligence people, it tells me that something is amiss here. And so why should this administration share with him information that they have when they know full well he’s already said he prefers Putin over our own intelligence. So, no, he should not get intelligence briefings at all.”

