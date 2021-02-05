CNN’s Stelter: Lou Dobbs Is Being Held Accountable for Peddling Trump’s Lies

CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on Friday’s broadcast of “OutFront” that Fox News Media canceling “Lou Dobbs Tonight” was meant to hold the host “accountable” for peddling former President Donald Trump’s assertions of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Burnett said, “Breaking news, ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight’ which happens to be the highest-rated show on Fox Business, is suddenly canceled. Dobbs, who peddled false theories of election fraud claims all the way through this saga, is named with two other Fox hosts in a $2.7 billion lawsuit.”

Stelter said, “It’s Dobbs’ extreme content that is the issue and his weakness with advertisers. Of course, he was a sycophant for President Trump. One of Trump’s biggest boosters on TV, and now there is less use for that.”

He continued, “Dobbs isn’t going to be seen anywhere any time soon. Fox is sitting him on the bench. They will pay him to stay off TV for the time being”

He added, “There is a massive lawsuit breathing down Fox’s neck another possible lawsuit imminent, and the next day they fire Lou Dobbs. This is two plus two equals four, but it’s also five, six and seven. Dobbs was a troublemaker for Fox even before spreading the lie about the election. Advertisers didn’t want to be anywhere near him. His show actually wasn’t profitable, according to sources at the network. There are a lot of factors. The biggest factor is the obvious one. The big lie about the election actually has consequences. Maybe not for President Trump. Maybe he’ll get off on the impeachment trial, but at least for people that peddled his lies, they are being held accountable.”

