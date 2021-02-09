Cotton: Trump Impeachment ‘Beyond the Constitutional Authority’ of Senate

In a Tuesday interview with Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) questioned the “constitutional authority” of the Senate in impeaching former President Donald Trump.

Although Trump has been out of office for weeks now, Cotton noted the Democrats “are still obsessed with him.” Cotton said he believes impeachment “is “beyond the constitutional authority of the Senate” given Trump is no longer president.

“We’re having an impeachment proceeding to convict and possibly remove from office a man who left office three weeks ago,” Cotton lamented ahead of the Senate impeachment trial. “I don’t think many Americans think that makes much sense.”

“[N]o one is ignoring what happened over the last couple months, and of course, it’s going to be part of Donald Trump’s legacy. But, that doesn’t change the fact that I believe, as I said on the day the House passed this rushed article of impeachment, that it is simply beyond the constitutional authority of the Senate to have an impeachment proceeding to convict and remove a man who has already left office,” he added. “And I think it’s also a sign of misplaced priorities when we have so many other challenges on which we should be focused.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent