Bernstein Slams GOP for Supporting ‘Evil’ Trump — ‘Hostage to an Undemocratic, Seditious President’

CNN political analyst Carl Bernstein on Wednesday’s “Cuomo Prime Time” ripped the GOP for supporting “evil” former President Donald Trump.

Bernstein accused the Republican Party of being “hostage to an undemocratic, seditious President of the United States.” He added that the party is going along with Trump’s “evil agenda.”

“This is unprecedented,” Bernstein said of Trump’s Senate impeachment trial. “This is a seditious president of the United States who has undermined the very basis of our democracy, who does not care about loss of life. It’s the same president who was negligent in homicidal terms because of his handling of the COVID situation and not handling that in a way that would save American lives. But let’s talk about one other thing. Did this event we witnessed today in these horrible videos is about the presence of evil. And the evil here is an evil president of the United States.”

“What we know is that this Republican Party is enthralled to the evil of Donald Trump, including undermining the very basis of our democracy, the electoral system,” he added. “They have aped his words for months about a rigged election. They allowed this terrible undermining of the process to go forward up to the point of the day on January 6 some of them were still talking about that we needed to see if there was some kind of rigged election here. This is unprecedented. One of our political parties has become hostage to an undemocratic, seditious President of the United States and the evil that he has wrought, including with COVID as well. It’s all of a piece, and we need to look at it in terms of both the law, the facts and the moral dimension.”

