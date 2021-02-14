DeSantis: ‘No Basis in Reality’ for Coronavirus Domestic Travel Ban; Joe Biden Is a ‘Lockdowner’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) criticized the Biden administration for floating the idea of a coronavirus travel ban, which would include his state of Florida.

DeSantis called Biden a “lockdowner” and said his actions were punitive.

“Well, one, it would be unconstitutional,” DeSantis said of the domestic travel ban. “It would be a political attack against Florida. If you look, Maria, right now, you hear this debate over schools. Florida schools have been open the whole school year. We have — every parent in Florida has the right to send their child to in-person instruction. Every worker has a right to work and earn a living, and put food on the table. And every business has a right to operate. And, consequently, our state is doing very well compared to these other states in terms of education and economy.”

“But we also have 26 other states and the District of Columbia that have higher per capita COVID mortality than we do,” he continued. “We have 28 states that have higher per capita cases than we do for the bulk of the pandemic. And if you look right now, states that are always held up by people in Biden’s administration, like New York, have way higher per capita patients hospitalized for COVID right now. So, there’s no basis in medical, there’s no basis in economics, there’s no basis, in reality, to do this, except to punish a state that is doing it better than what his experts have recommended. Biden is a lockdowner. His advisers are lockdowners. Lockdowns don’t work. We have demonstrated that. We’re not turning back, Maria. And they will not be able to get away with targeting Florida.”

