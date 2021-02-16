Biden: We Didn’t Have the Vaccine When We Came into Office

President Joe Biden said during a CNN town hall on Tuesday that when he came into office, they “didn’t have” the coronavirus vaccine.

Biden made the statement despite health care workers receiving the first doses in mid-December 2020, well over a month before he was sworn in.

Biden said, “There’s just not all of a sudden 600 million doses are going to appear. What’s going to happen is it’s going to continue to increase as we move along, and we’ll have reached 400 million by the end of May and 600 million by the end of July. The biggest thing, though, as you remember, when you and I— I shouldn’t say it that way as you remember— when you and I talked last we talked about, it’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but a vaccinator. How do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm?”

