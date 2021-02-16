Pentagon Spox: Plan Is to Have National Guard in Capital Region until Mid-March, There Were Talks about Keeping Them Until Fall

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated that the plan is to have National Guard troops in the capital region until the middle of March and stated that there were internal discussions about the contingency of keeping the Guard in the area until the Fall.

Kirby said, “Look, the plan right now is to end this mission in the capital region by about the middle of March. That’s still the plan.”

Kirby then commented on the possibility that the Guard could stay until the Fall by stating, “Look, there [were] some internal discussions about hypothetical potential future operations. I mean, you know, Neil, the Pentagon’s a planning organization. That’s what we do. We plan for all kinds of contingencies that actually don’t ever happen. And so, there [were] some internal discussions about well, what if we needed to keep them longer, what would that look like? That’s what we’re expected to do. We’re expected to be ready to answer those kinds of questions. But right now, Neil, the plan is mid-March to end this mission.”

