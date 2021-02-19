Sanders Declines to Say if He’ll Support Tanden, ‘I Want to Talk to Her Again’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) declined to say whether he would support the nomination of Neera Tanden to be OMB Director.

Sanders said, “I worry less about what Ms. Tanden did in the past than what she’s going to do in the future. I will be speaking to her early next week to get a sense of what she wants to do as head of the OMB.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “Will you vote to confirm her?”

Sanders responded, “I’m talking to her early next week. But what I am focusing on right now, as chairman of the Budget Committee, is the absolute necessity of us passing this COVID emergency relief bill, which is life and death for tens of millions of working-class and middle-class Americans.”

He later added, “I will be talking to Ms. Tanden early in the week. We’ve talked once. I want to talk to her again.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett