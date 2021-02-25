Swalwell: Hawley, Cruz ‘Forfeited Their Right to Question Security’ at the Capitol

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Live” that Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) have “forfeited their right to question security precautions at the Capitol” because they voted not to certify the 2020 presidential results.

Ruhle said, “I heard you say yesterday that you don’t think Republicans who backed the president, which is basically most of them, should even participate in these hearings. If we continue to take this hyperpartisan approach, are we ever going to find a path to get together, especially on something as important as safety?”

Swalwell said, “Well, I don’t think it’s hyperpartisan because there are a lot of Republicans who did not back that. I’m just suggesting that perhaps Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz have forfeited their right to question security precautions at the Capitol. It’d be like allowing an arsonist to call the fire chief in after the village burns and say, ‘Why didn’t you do enough to protect the village?'”

