MSNBC’s Joy Reid: GOP ‘on Their Knees’ Worshiping ‘Golden Calf’ Trump

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Friday on “Deadline” that the golden statue of former President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) iwa akin to the Biblical golden calf.

Reid said, “I’m old enough to remember when CPAC used to be where Ron Paul would win every straw poll, and it was considered the kookie kind of fringe aspect of the Republican Party. Now you still won’t see a Mitch McConnell there because he’s not welcome. But it is the mainstream of the party. Like, literally, they did a Nebuchadnezzar golden statue, golden calf, worshiping idol moment to start it as people cheered the golden Trump as it rolled down the hall in its flip-flops. That is the mainstream of the Republican Party.”

She added, “Now all of what Republicanism and conservatism, at least their brand of it has come down to is worship of Nebuchadnezzar, of Donald Trump. Purely idolatry, worshiping him in day and night and act and deed. That is it. That is the only thing that makes you a Republican right now. I don’t know how you rescue a party that is that into idolatry and that devoid of ideas and policies. The only policy is to get on their knees and worship a former reality show star who couldn’t even make casinos work in Atlantic City. A failure as a businessman, a failure as a president, the child cager, the person who left us with half a million bodies in the ground from COVID, that is their king. All I have to say to the Republicans, is that your king? Good luck.”

