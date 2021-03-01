Brennan: I’m ‘Embarrassed to Be a White Male’ Watching Republicans ‘Gaslight the Country’

Former CIA Director John Brennan said that he was often “embarrassed to be a white male” given the way Republican lawmakers “gaslight the country” on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline.”

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said, “I have never seen so many whiny white men calling themselves victims as I saw over the weekend at CPAC. These are all people that think they have a huge grievance from a position of significant privilege. It is fascinating to me how easy it has become for the Trump followers to follow in his footsteps, whether it’s Laura Ingraham saying that this was Antifa and then not correcting it on air when her source corrected it. Whether it is Jim Jordan lying about Nancy Pelosi turning down the National Guard. That was just a lie. He, to this day, has not apologized, saying it was Nancy Pelosi who turned down the National Guard protection on that day. So it has really become the norm for the new Republican Party that lying is just peachy keen. I can’t believe the majority of America is going to accept that, especially if we remain vigilant about pointing out what the facts are.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Director Brennan, to that end, and to underscore Clair’s point, and that’s how we started with great new reporting about the police officer. It renders at best hypocritical and at worse cynical and false any notion that Republicans care about the lives and safety of law enforcement.”

Brennan said, “I must say to Claire’s to point, I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days in light of what I see other white males say. With very few exceptions, like Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty and integrity. They’ll continue to gaslight the country the way Donald Trump did. The fact this has so many implications for the American public and for the members of Congress, again, as Claire said, it’s a disgusting display of craven politics that should have no place in the United States in 2021.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN