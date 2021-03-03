Gaetz: Pelosi Capitol Hill Security Pick Russel Honore ‘Needs to Be Removed’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) decried remarks made by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, who is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) pick to lead a review of Capitol Hill security.

Gaetz said those remarks disqualified Honore, and he needed to be removed.

“General Honore has issued a number of the delusional rants that would disqualify him from even a jury pool on these questions, and yet he’s in charge of this review, and our fellow Americans are going to hear about reviews and commissions regarding January 6, and I’m here to tell you, they’re only really about two things: one, hunting and destroying MAGA; and two, justifying the continued occupation of Washington, D.C.,” he said. “Now, Russel Honore has sent a very specific message that your politics, if they aren’t woke enough, if they don’t agree with his, then you ought to have negative consequences in other aspects of your life that have nothing to do with politics.”

“That’s why he has called for Congresswoman Lauren Boebert to be put on a no-fly list so she can’t use commercial aircraft,” Gaetz continued. “It’s why he has called for Donald Trump, Jr. to be arrested, Senator Josh Hawley to be disbarred, and it should come as no surprise that the initial recommendations that we’re expecting from General Honore will include permanence to the military occupation, a permanent Strike Force, potentially additional permanent fencing. So I think that this is someone who needs to be removed. He should have no role in the Security Review. He has already cast judgment and has no contribution to make to this discussion.”

