GOP Rep. Waltz to Biden: ‘Neanderthal Thinking Is Keeping Our Schools Closed’

Representative Michael Waltz (R-FL) said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that President Joe Biden saying lifting mask mandates was “Neanderthal thinking” is “calling us stupid.”

When asked about Texas and Mississippi lifting restrictions, Biden said, “We’ve been able to move that all the way up to the end of May to have enough for every American, to get every adult American to get a shot. The last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking.”

Waltz said, “Let me tell you what Neanderthal thinking is. Neanderthal thinking is keeping our schools closed, letting our kids fall further and further behind. Maybe Neanderthal thinking is letting restaurants put people in tents while they’re sitting outside, but they can’t let them inside or not putting seniors first when it comes to our vaccines. I don’t know what Neanderthal thought it was a good idea to allow infected seniors back into nursing homes when it was clearly the most exposed and vulnerable population?”

He added, “So we can go down the list if he wants to, of stupid ideas. But basically, what he’s doing is calling us stupid, and it is a clear liberal elitism that we see coming time and time again out of Washington, D.C. Where they pretend like they have all of the answers. And I’ve got to tell you in Florida we’re managing this coronavirus, we’re keeping the economy open, and we’re walking that fine line with common sense.”

