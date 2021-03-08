Cotton: Biden Border Policy ‘Amoral and It Should Stop Right Now’

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Monday blasted President Joe Biden over the “crisis” he has created at the United States’ southern border with his open border policy.

Cotton labeled the situation at the border as the “Biden border crisis.” He described the Biden immigration agenda as “amoral” and called for it to be stopped immediately because it endangers lives.

“The way it translates is come to America, we’ll let you in, we’ll put you on a bus wherever you want to go, and we’ll pay for everything,” Cotton argued on FNC’s “Fox & Friends.” “This … is the Biden border crisis. But you know, if you’re Joe Biden and the Democrats, they don’t believe in borders. They don’t, therefore, think it is a crisis. They think that this is a feature, not a bug of their policy. I mean, they’ve literally turned detention centers that are designed to turn people away at our borders into reception centers. That’s what they’re going to call them. Again, what signal does that send? We’ve seen the signal that sends. we’ve seen migrants wearing shirts that say, ‘Biden, let us in.’ All this is going to do is build more and more pressure at the border as more and more people make the very dangerous journey across Mexico to get into our country.”

He continued, “And how is this the moral and virtuous thing to do either? I mean, the Biden administration is essentially saying if you’re willing to make that long, dangerous journey, if you’re willing to put your life at risk or your kids’ life at risk, we’ll put you in. But what about all the other people around the world who would like to come here, like to partake in the American economy and American way of life? They get no chance to. It’s totally amoral, and it should stop right now.”

