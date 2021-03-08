Grassley: Infrastructure Bill Would ‘Probably’ Include Tax Increase

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Monday weighed in on the massive infrastructure package being discussed by President Joe Biden that would follow after the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

Fox Business Network “Mornings with Maria” host Maria Bartiromo asked Grassley if the next package will include higher taxes to help pay for their “wild spending.”

Grassley, noting that “all Democrats know is tax and spend,” said the infrastructure package would “probably” include a tax hike. He lamented the idea of upending the country’s best economy since 2969.”

“Well, if they do it by reconciliation, the answer is probably yes because all the Democrats know is tax and spend,” Grassley told Bartiromo. “And that has been the history of their party over a long period of time. I would hope that there would be some Democrats that would feel that there is a lot of good in the 2017 tax decrease bill that we passed, particularly helping small business, getting tax rates down so we can compete in international trade and the jobs that were created as a result of it, and the best economy since 1969 … the last time we had a — three percent unemployment rate and the lowest poverty rate since they’ve been taking statistics on poverty, etc., etc. Everything was good until the pandemic come along, and do they want to upend that? And I think maybe they do and would be sad if they did.”

