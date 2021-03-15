MSNBC’s Scarborough: GOP ‘Desperately Trying to Stop Black and Hispanic Voters From Having Access to the Voting Booth’

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough and Princeton professor Eddie Glaude, Jr. addressed former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams’ (D) criticism of GOP election proposals in her home state. She described the proposals as “redux of Jim Crow, in a suit and tie.”

Scarborough said the GOP around the country is “desperately trying to stop black and Hispanic voters from having access to the voting booth.” Glaude agreed, noting there have been “over 250 bills filed in 43 states to curtail voting in this country.”

“They’re desperately trying to stop black and Hispanic voters from having access to the voting booth and having their voices heard,” Scarborough stated.

“Absolutely, Joe,” Glaude replied. “Over 250 bills filed in 43 states to curtail voting in this country. And what that reveals in so many ways is that there are those among us who aren’t committed to democracy in any robust sense, right? That democracy can only be thought of as the possession of white citizens. And those of us who are here, who happen not to be white, we should shut up and be grateful. And we see that kind of politics over and over again. And so, you know, to celebrate the anniversary of that wonderful, that extraordinary speech by LBJ in this moment is to also call attention to the long history of our country with regards to the franchise. We have struggled when it comes to our democracy — when it comes to our democracy in relation to black folk and brown folk and other folk. And this is a long instance of that struggle for us to become a truly multi-rarely democracy. Just think — 250 bills filed in 43 states by Republicans to … curtail the voting of American citizens, Joe.”

