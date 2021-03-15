Oklahoma Gov. Stitt on Ending COVID Restrictions: I’ll Put our Numbers Against Any State with Harsh Restrictions

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) defended lifting the state’s coronavirus restrictions by stating that Oklahoma has “been fully re-opened” since June, and he’ll “put our state data up against any other states that have much more draconian measures and are still locking down their businesses and their kids are still not in school.”

Stitt said, “You’ve got to remember, we’ve been fully re-opened, no restrictions on our businesses since last June. And I always promised Oklahomans that I’d make the right decisions at the right times. And so, this last restriction lift was just state building mandates for masking and also events, capacity limits in school athletic events. And we are months and months ahead of other states in Oklahoma.”

He added, “Well, here’s the deal: We believe in freedoms in Oklahoma. And it’s not the government’s job to pick winners and losers, and that’s what I’ve been saying from the very beginning. And if you look at our data, we have a very similar curve. Our hospitalizations are down 85%. We have the lowest cases since last July, and I’ll put our state data up against any other states that have much more draconian measures and are still locking down their businesses and their kids are still not in school. It’s unbelievable, the difference between our state and some of these blue states.”

