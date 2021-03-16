Tom Cotton Slams U.S. Chamber of Commerce — ‘A Front Service for Woke Corporations’

Tuesday on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) criticized the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which he said has trended to favor corporations that have adopted left-of-center politics.

Hewitt said the Chamber had purged Republicans from its organization, which Cotton said has made it into a “front service for woke corporations.”

“[T]hey often serve, too, as just a front service for woke corporations who are trying to peddle anti-American theories and demanding that their employees get reeducated and indoctrinated on anti-American ideas, like the fact that somehow we’re all terribly racist, or every one of our institutions is racist, and we all need to go to reeducation camps,” he said. “And the Chamber helps launder those claims to maintain what they think will be political respectability among the liberals and the media and the Democrats in Washington. Now, this is in contrast, of course, Hugh, to our local chambers.”

“You know, we have local chambers all across Arkansas, and I have great relationships with them, and they work hard to try to bring businesses into their communities and integrate new folks who are coming in, whether they’re schoolteachers or business executives or union leaders or what have you,” Cotton continued. “Those local chambers are all integral parts of their communities. They fund T-ball, they fund soccer leagues and so forth. But the Chamber of Commerce in Washington long ago lost its way and just has very little influence left in Congress.”

