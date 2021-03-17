Cruz: ‘A Talking Filibuster Is a Fancy Way of Saying End the Filibuster’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that proposals for a talking filibuster are really “a fancy way of saying end the filibuster. Because when the person stops talking, then they will pass their radical agenda through.”

Cruz said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “I’ll tell you what concerns me, is that they end up playing some sort of game…where they say, okay, we won’t end the filibuster, but let’s just do a talking filibuster. A talking filibuster is a fancy way of saying end the filibuster. Because when the person stops talking, then they will pass their radical agenda through. And so, I hope they don’t do that. I hope they don’t play those kind of games. If they do, I think you can expect Republicans doing everything humanly possible to fight, but if they can hold their 50 votes, that will be a very, very dangerous time for our nation.”

