Trump on Biden Falling: ‘I Expected It’

During a Monday interview with Newsmax TV’s Greg Kelly, former President Donald Trump reacted to President Joe Biden falling while climbing a stairway to board Air Force One last week. White House press secretary Jen Psaki later defended the president, saying those steps are “a little tricky sometimes.”

Trump said he “expected” Biden to slip up and questioned his mental state — something he did frequently on the 2020 presidential campaign trail.

“I expected it,” Trump told Kelly. “Actually, when I went down the ramp at West Point, which was like a sheet of ice with no railing, no nothing — great planning — I wanted to go inch by inch because the last thing I want to do is take a tumble like Biden did. Now, that tumble was terrible, and it wasn’t really one. It was three. And it wasn’t mentioned — for the most part — it wasn’t mentioned in the lamestream — as we call it — the lamestream media.”

Trump wondered if Biden “understands what he’s signing” because it is so far to the left that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “on steroids” would not be signing it.

“There’s something going on. It’s crazy. What’s happening is crazy, and you wonder whether or not all of the things that he’s signing, whether or not he understands what he’s signing because this is worse than Bernie Sanders,” he stated. “At its worst point, we never thought this could happen. Bernie Sanders on steroids wouldn’t be signing what this guy is signing.”

