Hawley: ‘Time to Ditch the Patriot Act’

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reacted to the Biden Department of Homeland Security using aspects of the Patriot Act to monitor individuals it deemed to be so-called domestic extremists and possibly subject those individuals to “no-fly lists.”

Hawley called for the end of the Patriot Act.

I think it really is time to ditch the Patriot Act and have a hard look at the surveillance state that Congress stood up over 20 years ago and has been expanded and expanded and expanded. Laura, this is something that we were told was going to be temporary, but what we have seen now for years, how things like the secret Surveillance Court, the FISA Court has been abused. The last administration lied, or I should say, that two administrations ago, the Obama administration lied to the FISA Court in order to get wiretaps. DOJ did the same with the Trump campaign. I mean, this stuff is out of control.

