GOP Rep. Owens Urges Biden, Harris to Visit Border and ‘See it for Themselves’

Thursday, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) called on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit the border and see the ongoing crisis “for themselves.”

Owens, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” pointed out that Harris laughed off the notion of visiting the border to see the “mess” there. He also emphasized the high amount of human and sex trafficking going on at the border, likening it to slavery.

“To help the American people understand what is happening here, what we’re looking at is human trafficking. You have people — mothers and fathers — putting their kids on this road going north thinking that it’s going to be a good one for them. They’re using coyotes to get them across. People’s lives are being put at risk and loss, as the Democratic Party uses this process to get power,” Owens told host Maria Bartiromo. “So, we are looking at human trafficking. It is something that we dealt with 200 years ago. I call it slavery. It’s when you use people’s lives and bodies for profit, and it’s time for us to bring an end to it. I tell you what I think the president should do — and Vice President Harris — is get to the border and see it. See it for themselves. Don’t tell us that the border is shut when we all know what is happening right now.”

“And by the way, Maria, for those who don’t know, the Huffington Post came out a couple of years ago and said 80% of the women and children and girls coming through these borders are being raped. We have child trafficking right now. Seven and eight-year-old kids turning to sex trafficking,” he continued. “This is a mess. It’s something that’s very, very important that we understand. And let’s not turn our eyes away from it and act like we’re doing a favor to the Mexican people trying to come up to this country.”

