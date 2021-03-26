GA State Rep. McLeod on Restricting Voting Laws — ‘About White Suppression and White Supremacy’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” State Rep. Donna McLeod (D-GA) sounded off on the passage of Senate Bill 202 by Georgia’s General Assembly and then signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA).

The controversial bill included more strict election measures, including voter ID laws for absentee voters and limiting ballot drop boxes.

McLeod urged for the passage of H.R. 1, the so-called “For the People Act,” and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act in Congress. She said restricting voting laws is “about white suppression and white supremacy.”

“[I] think the most egregious part is actually the possibility of counties and states being taken over by an election — the state election board,” McLeod told host Andrea Mitchell. “And that is dangerous because you are talking about what Donald Trump asked … our secretary of state to do, was to find him 11,001 votes. That would be easily done if he could go from state to state. And so we are really calling up right now on the Congress. We are calling upon the Congress to basically pass H.R. 1 and Congressman Lewis Voting Rights Act. … It is either going to be about our republic and our represented democracy, or it’s going to be about white suppression and white supremacy. We have to make a decision on what we want. Do we want this country to be the country that it wants to be, or do we want it to go back in time? That’s a simple question that we have to ask, and that’s the simple one that Congress needs to answer.”

