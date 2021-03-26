Maher: Infrastructure Bill ‘Is a Trojan Horse for Green Energy’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that the infrastructure bill “is a Trojan horse for green energy and a Trojan horse I welcome.”

Maher said, “It is a Trojan horse for green energy and a Trojan horse I welcome. If that’s how we have to do green energy in this country, with a Trojan horse, and we do, let’s do it that way. Because it really — it folds — everything in it is really about that. But it’s called infrastructure and jobs and this and that. But really, that’s what they’re doing.”

