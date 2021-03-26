Sen. Van Hollen: Filibuster Is an ‘Antiquated Procedure that We Should Eliminate Entirely’

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Live” that the filibuster is an “antiquated procedure” that should be eliminated.

Jackson asked, “Let me ask you about another issue facing you and your fellow senators and colleagues on the Hill, and that is a 60 vote threshold the filibuster. Do you agree with president Biden and his remarks just 24 hours ago that the filibuster is a relic of the Jim Crowe era?”

Van Hollen said, “I do. I think if you look at its history, it has certainly been used in many cases to block important civil rights legislation, block anti-lynching legislation.”

Jackson said, “So how do you, I wonder, personally square the president both associating the filibuster with the racist and oppressive policies of Jim Crow but not outright calling to get rid of it, not going that far.”

Van Hollen said, “I think what the president is trying to do is come together and figure out a way to get these important bills passed, including the For the People Act, to ensure we have a national standard for voting rights. To move on and pass things like universal background checks. This is a process that I think the president is going through. He previously supported the filibuster but clearly from his remarks. He seemed to be moving and making a statement that we’re not going to allow it to create absolute gridlock on Capitol Hill. My personal view is the filibuster is an antiquated procedure that we should eliminate entirely. We’re going to have a discussion about the best way forward.”

