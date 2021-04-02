Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Praises MLB Moving All-Star Game: ‘This Means Something to Everybody’

Former professional basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Major League Baseball moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta, GA following the passage of a new voter law “means something to everybody.”

Melber asked, “Kareem, what does it mean for Major League Baseball to take a stand like this right now?”

Abdul-Jabbar said, “I think it’s very significant, Ari, because it shows that this means something to everybody. This is something that we all want to see end. Voter suppression is not what democracy is about. We all want to see it end. By Major League Baseball making a statement like that, they show that they are concerned and that the people — that so many of their players are people of color, they’re probably worried about it also.”

