GOP Rep. Roy: MLB, Delta, American Airlines ‘Have No Problem’ with Customers Having to Show ID

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said that Georgia’s election law requires identification the same way Major League Baseball, Delta Airlines, and American Airlines require people to show ID.

Roy said, “It requires voter identification to be able to be used in voting. The same kind of [photo] identification, by the way, that Major League Baseball requires when you pick up tickets, whether it’s in Atlanta or, by the way, in Fenway Park in Boston or Yankee Stadium in New York. They have no problem with [photo] ID. Of course, neither does Delta Airlines or American Airlines have a problem with [photo] ID.”

