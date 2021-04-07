McCaskill: In MO Evangelical Republicans Now Call Themselves ‘Trump Republicans’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that in her home state of Missouri, people who used to call themselves evangelical Republicans now refer to themselves as “Trump Republicans.”

McCaskill said, “The Republican Party has become calcified in this echo chamber where they are both seduced by and afraid of the Trump base, the Trump Republicans.”

She continued, “In my state, the majority of Republicans call themselves Trump Republicans. They used to call themselves Evangelical Republicans. They now call themselves Trump Republicans. So I don’t think this is a growth trajectory for the Republican Party to be so closely associated with what Donald Trump stands for. And by the way, they’re very confused right now. They’re so busy on these cultural wars, they have lost their principles of fiscal responsibility, small government, they’ve embraced federalism.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN