Scalise Calls on Biden to ‘Reverse’ Immigration Policy — ‘He Created This, He Can End It’

During a Friday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) urged President Joe Biden to reverse his immigration policy to solve the ongoing crisis at the border.

Scalise, who is visiting the border with a delegation of 10 members, described the situation at the border as “inhumane.” He asserted that Biden “created” this “scandal” because he put an end to former President Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy.

“We were there less than an hour and saw dozens of people coming across the border, knowing that the door is wide-open because of President Biden’s new policy,” Scalise said. “This is something that President Biden created. He got rid of the … Remain in Mexico policy. It was a highly effective tool President Trump used to work with Mexico to keep people seeking asylum on the other side of the border in Mexico while they make those requests. Most of them are denied, by the way, but what is happening now is because they can just walk right across the border.”

He later added, “The drug cartels [are] running America’s southern border from Mexico. It is a national crisis. It is a scandal that was completely created by President Biden’s actions. He can reverse it, by the way. We are calling on President Biden to come down and see for himself; don’t … farm it out to Kamala Harris, who won’t come see it for herself. But he needs to reverse the policy. He created this. He can end it.”

