Dem Rep. Dean: Republicans Who Say Election Was Stolen from Trump Make ‘Everyone in This Country Unsafe’

Representative Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Republican lawmakers who continued to claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump are making “everyone in this country unsafe.”

Dean said, “I really want to say, publicly, that the big lie and the continuation of it, our top-elected officials on the other side, makes everyone in this country unsafe.”

She continued, “It’s not just about electeds like Congressman Jayapal and me. It is about our staff. It is about the very Capitol itself. It is about —think of it— we not only lost Officer Sicknick but then, Billy Evans, just this week, we had to have him lie in honor. We are, all, less safe. So, I call upon our colleagues, and Pramila and I both serve on Judiciary where many of the big-lie spreaders are, in addition to the super-spreaders. I call upon them to reflect to say, I owe you the truth because I make all of you less safe, as I promote the big lie. I tell people that something was stolen from them. Nothing was stolen from them. This election was fair and square. We know it.”

Anchor Joy Reid said, “It is frightening. I am frightened for you. And I don’t know how I would be able to go about working with people who were still pushing that when that is what caused the violence. As you said, people died as a result of it. People got sick because of it, and it’s traumatized the country.”

