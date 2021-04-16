Turley: Biden’s Leadership Has Been Absent Amid Court-Packing Push

Friday, George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley questioned President Joe Biden’s leadership as Democrats have been pushing to add four additional U.S. Supreme Court justices.

Turley called on Biden, who has been against court-packing in the past, to come out and “face the most extreme elements of his party” and push back against the Democrats’ proposal.

“The public has been against packing the court in overwhelming numbers,” Turley said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.” “That has never changed. These justices have opposed this. So, the thing that’s driving this is the most extreme elements in our politics. But the real … disturbing aspect of this is not that people were going to try to do this and run on the Supreme Court. It is the absence of leadership from President Biden.”

“This is a test of leadership, and he is failing it,” he continued. “I mean, he has to be able to summon the courage to face the most extreme elements of his party. You know, we can talk about a long-term expansion plan. But this is raw packing. This should not be something that’s a difficult call for a President to make. He needs to walk out and say, ‘We will protect this institution. We are not going to dump four justices in an association to give us a one-vote margin.'”

