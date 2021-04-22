Stacey Abrams: ‘No Justification’ for Killing Bryant without Trying Some ‘Intervention,’ ‘Regardless’ of What She ‘May Have Been Doing’

On Thursday’s “CNN Tonight,” former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said that “Regardless of what Ma’Khia Bryant may have been doing, there is no justification for taking her life without attempting some form of intervention,” and that people are now having “conversations about who is murdered in the streets as a 16-year-old.”

Abrams said that people are having to “have conversations about who is murdered in the streets as a 16-year-old. Regardless of what Ma’Khia Bryant may have been doing, there is no justification for taking her life without attempting some form of intervention, and we are watching this happen again and again.”

She added that deaths at the hands of police can only change “if we change how voting happens and who gets to participate in our elections.”

