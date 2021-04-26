Rose McGowan: Democrats ‘Are in a Deep Cult’

Actress and activist Rose McGowan said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Primetime” that she has realized Democrats were “in a deep cult that they really don’t know about.”

McGowan said, “Well, as some of you know and some you have don’t know if you have heard my name or read anything on me in the media, I grew up in a cult. It was a very famous cult called Children of God. It gave me a superpower. It gave me the ability to see the control and the propaganda machine especially in the U.S. for what it is and how it harms people.”

She continued, “How the left can harm people just as much as the right if they go very, very deep into it and ignore other aspect of kind of reality in a way. You are serving a master that may not be serving you. I say I come in peace. I’m not here to make people feel bad about their political choices. I am here to say that you might be in a cult, too, if you don’t know the signs. I do believe Democrats most especially are in a deep cult that they really don’t know about and aren’t really aware of.”

She added, “I leave the Republicans alone more because I do respect people more that are like this is what we are. This is what we are about. This is what we are against. Whereas I find the Democrats are really pretty much almost against all the same things. They are against changing the world for the better and for keeping a system in place that is for so few people and benefits so few that they masquerade as the helpers — we would do this, the world would be perfect if only those Republicans would get out of the way. Well, OK, you have got control, so now what? What are you going to do to make the world better?”

She concluded, “I am embracing in my life right now really just almost healing in a way, not just for me but for so many others. The MeToo media period, it was just a trigger for so many men and women alike, everybody, really. It was a painful period for many people as it was for me. My persecution and awakening from being a Democrat was so much what I do now. So much about realizing how hardcore of a cult it is. What it does to women and the people it says it is going to help? Then why haven’t they achieved anything?”

