W.H. COVID Adviser Slavitt: I Think You’ll See ‘Very Much a 2019-Type of a Life’ in Areas with High Vaccination Rates

On Monday’s broadcast of “CBS This Morning,” White House Senior Adviser for COVID Response Andy Slavitt said that he thinks in places where there are high levels of vaccination, “you’re going to see very much a 2019-type of a life.”

Slavitt said, “If we have communities in the country where we have very high degrees of vaccinations, I think you’re going to see very much a 2019-type of a life. But if we have communities in the country where maybe only half of the people get vaccinated, then they’re going to be at serious risk for these variants coming in, and having happen what’s happened in Michigan recently.”

