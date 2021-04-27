Clyburn: We’ll Be in ‘Very Good Place’ on COVID ‘by Late Summer’ and ‘Re-Open for School’ in ‘Very Big Way’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that if President Joe Biden continues what he has been doing, then “we will be in a very good place by late summer and I think we’re going to be re-open for school for our children in a very big way.”

Clyburn said, “Joe Biden has gotten us into a much better place with this virus. And if we continue to follow the science, listen to the advice being offered by his administration, and if he continues on the path he is now following, we will be in a very good place by late summer and I think we’re going to be re-open for school for our children in a very big way.”

