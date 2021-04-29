De Blasio: Cuomo’s Scandals Don’t End, ‘He Just Has to Go’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) reacted to news that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) administration hid the death toll in nursing homes from coronavirus by re-iterating his call for Cuomo to resign and stating that between the nursing home and sexual harassment and assault scandals, “it doesn’t end. He just has to go.”

De Blasio said, “Simply, Mika, he should resign. I’ve been saying this for months. He can’t continue to lead. Nursing home scandal, sexual harassment and assault scandal, using his staff to write his book, I mean, it’s just — it doesn’t end. He just has to go.”

