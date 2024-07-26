Netflix is facing calls for a boycott after co-founder and Democrat mega-donor Reed Hastings donated $7 million to a super political action committee (PAC) supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

The donation from Hastings to the Republican Accountability PAC came after he had previously called for President Joe Biden to “step aside” from the presidential race after his lackluster performance at the presidential debate on June 27. Hastings told the Information that Democrats are “in the game again.”

“After the depressing debate, we are in the game again,” Hastings told the outlet.

Hastings’ donation comes after Biden revealed on July 21 that he was exiting the presidential race, and he endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

The donation also represents Hastings’ largest single donation to a political candidate.

On Tuesday, Hastings wrote in a post on X, “Congrats to Kamala Harris — now it is time to win.”

In response to Hastings’ donation and support for Harris, several people took to social media to express that they would be canceling their Netflix accounts.

“We already canceled Netflix a long time ago, but if you have not done so already, it’s now time to #CancelNetflix,” one user wrote in a post.

“I canceled yesterday and so did most of my friends,” another user wrote.

Another person wrote that in her explanation of why she was canceling her Netflix, she wrote: “Because of your donation to a campaign that most of America does not agree with, I am canceling. And I hope you feel the pain from everyone else who will be canceling.”

Hastings, and his wife, Patty Quillin, have been reported to be among some of the top donors to the Democratic Party. The couple has previously donated $1 million to the super Pac Future Forward, which is led by Chauncey McLean, a former Democratic Party operative.

Future Forward has previously spent tens of millions of dollars on an anti-Trump advertisement during the 2020 presidential race.