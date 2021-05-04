Kasich: GOP Removing Cheney Will Make Her a ‘Martyr’ — She’ll Get Followers

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) warned Republicans Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that removing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership role would “create a martyr.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “Governor Kasich, what do you make of this new reporting about this escalating rift within your party?”

Kasich said, “What they don’t seem to calculate is if they create a martyr out of Liz Cheney, I’ll tell you what will happen, she’ll get her followers in the House. I always wondered when this was going to happen. When somebody was going to stand up and say enough of this nonsense, so they could take her down, they could swamp her down. They could remove her from this place. She’s not going to go away. There are like-minded people in the House, Republicans, and she could get a following, and she could be more trouble for them than she’s being right now by getting a group of people who say we’re not going along with your nonsense anymore.”

He continued, “We have a long way to go before this all plays out. Be careful when you take somebody out of a position like that that you’re not doing yourself ultimately more harm than good. She will have no constraints on what she will do going forward.”

Kasich added, “The Republican Party is shrinking. The fact that she said what happened on January 6th was horrible, well she’s got a lot of people in America who agree with her.”

He concluded, “They, they’ve got so much to talk about in tax and spend, and instead they’re fighting with one another in an effort to have purity.”

