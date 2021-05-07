GOP Rep. Cammack Details How Cartels Are Using Facebook to Smuggle Illegal Immigrants — ‘It’s Absolutely Nuts’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) discussed her recent letter scolding Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allowing human smugglers and cartels to “openly” operate on the social media platform.

Cammack said while visiting the border, she found a “disturbing trend” from immigrants that they coordinated the logistics of entering the United States illegally through Facebook.

“It’s wild. It is absolutely unconscionable to think that it is happening,” Cammack emphasized. “But I have got to tell you my very first border trip we had just gotten to the Donna processing facility, and there was a busload of very young children and parents with children under the age of six. And I spoke to a 15-year-old girl. I said, where are you from? She said Guatemala. I said, how did you know to come here? And she said Facebook. I hadn’t been but five minutes in the Donna processing facility when I heard the term Facebook. And as I went through the facility, I kept hearing from kids, from adults — Facebook. Yes. We coordinated logistics through Facebook. We paid through Facebook. We talked on WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook. And it was a disturbing trend. And when I started talking with HSI and some of the Border Patrol agents, they themselves have seen this firsthand.”

She continued, “I figured hey, I’m a millennial, I’m pretty savvy with Facebook. I will do a quick search. And just this morning, you know, at 6:00, as I’m sitting down to do this interview with you guys, I pull up Viaje a Estados Unidos. And, lo and behold, a page with directions, with routes, prices — six grand to come to the United States, $9,300 to get to San Antonio. It takes a simple search of ‘get to the frontera,’ and that is all it takes to find out exactly who to pay, how to get here, and how you’re going to get smuggled across. And they even talk about in these ads how you can take a six-year-old or under, or if you are a single adult, what they dual to help get you across. It’s absolutely nuts.”

According to Cammack, Facebook profited from ads for pages promoting how to cross the border while at the same time silencing conservative pages.

“Instead of targeting conservatives, maybe we should focus on the cartels instead, right?” she posed to Facebook.

