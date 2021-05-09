GOP Sen. Johnson: Nobody Should Be Forced, Coerced, Pressured to Take the Vaccine — ‘This Is a Right-to-Choose Issue’

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) argued a degree of skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine was warranted given there is an apparent risk associated with the vaccine, according to the Wisconsin Republican.

Johnson urged transparency for the process and called it a “right-to-choose issue.”

“Actually, I’m probably writing a press release saying that I have now been tested for antibodies against COVID-19,” Johnson said. “I was tested positive twice within three days to confirm the fact that I had COVID, otherwise completely asymptomatic. And there is growing concern that people that get vaccinated if they have been previously and particularly recently infected, there may be some dangers there. We have close to 3,000 deaths reported on the VAERS system within 30 days of — approximately 40 percent of those deaths are occurring on day zero, one, and two.

“We have over 10,000 hospitalizations being reported that same time period on the same VAERS system,” he continued. “And, unfortunately, our health agencies are just pretty well blowing off that information. And that should concern people. Again, I was a huge supporter of Operation Warp Speed. I’m up to date with all my vaccinations. But I think we need to make sure that we are fully investigating what is happening here, recognizing that this is not a fully approved vaccine.”

“It’s gone through phase one, the initial safety phase,” Johnson added. “Right now, we’re undergoing phase two and three, using the American population as pretty much part of the investigatory process here. So, we need to be very transparent. Americans need to be informed before they make a decision whether or not they want to get vaccinated or not. And nobody should be forced or coerced or pressured into taking a vaccine if they don’t want to. This is a right-to-choose issue.”

